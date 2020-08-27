Five inmates test positive for COVID-19 in the Cedar County Jail

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -

Five inmates in the Cedar county jail in Stockton, Mo. have tested positive for COVID-19. Sheriff James McCrary says two inmates were recently sent to the Missouri Dept. of Corrections (DOC). When they got there, they tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff found out about the positive tests on Tuesday, and immediately tested all inmates and staff at the Cedar county jail.

The test results came back Wednesday night, with five inmates, out of 57 total, coming back positive for COVID-19. Sheriff McCrary and one other staff member also tested positive. McCrary added that no inmates are showing symptoms, and that everyone who tested positive is quarantining.

