Greene County Commission approves 59 additional grants through CARES Act Relief Fund

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Commission has approved funding for 59 CARES Act Relief Fund applications.

The commission reviewed and voted on applications Thursday, allocating more than $10 million.

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, a 30-member volunteer group that was created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full advisory council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval.

To date, the commission has approved more than $19 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the commission:

Nonprofit/community organizations

· Lost and Found - $10,098 for technology upgrades, sanitary supplies and distancing needs.

· Diaper Bank - $5,000 for diapers.

· Kirby Wilcox American Legion - $4,446 for utility assistance, rent and after-school program.

· New Hope International Ministries - $10,000 for food and backpacks.

· Men’s Chorus - $3,463.99 for personnel and supplies.

· Habitat for Humanity- $20,000 for construction supplies.

· James River Basin Partnership - $10,000 for distance learning.

· Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks $60,000 for client assistance.

· Girl Scouts - $76,756.84 for staffing and technology.

· Connecting Grounds - $27,203.59 for supplies for a mobile outreach vehicle.

· Springfield Victory Mission - $26,700 for personnel and meals.

· United Way of the Ozarks - $235,319 for technology, supplies to agencies, PPE and staffing.

· Boys and Girls Club - $214,938 for personnel.

· The Gathering Tree - $137,500 for homeless quarantine.

· Good Samaritan Boys Ranch - $138,303 for staffing.

· Great Circle - $105,508 for payroll and supplies.

· Pregnancy Care Center - $109,279.72 for COVID related expenses, half or personnel.

· Abu Ben Adhem Shriners - $85,790 for COVID-related payroll.

· Pedalers Bicycle Museum - $3,325 for operations.

· Ronald McDonald House - $16,000 for meals.

· Big Brothers, Big Sisters - $44,403 for staffing and mentoring program.

Total: $1,344,034.14

Education

· Fair Grove School District - $89,804.85 for technology, PPE, furniture, staff and transportation supplies.

· Walnut Grove School District - $61,181 for payroll and technology.

· Summit Prep - $16,050 for wellness program.

· Strafford School District - $152,574.73 for technology, PPE and supplies.

· Dayspring Christian School - $63,007 for salary, sanitation and PPE.

· Drury University - $87,067 for Zoom subscriptions, student licenses for SPSS Inc., technology for distance classrooms and COVID-19 testing.

· Infiniti Academy - $3,470.59 for technology and supplies.

· Logan-Rogersville School District - $35,492.22 for daycare and food service workers.

· Republic Schools - $310,108.39 for PPE, technology and supplies.

· Ash Grove School District - $120,350 for technology, supplies and custodian.

· St. Agnes Catholic School - $10,000 for PPE.

· Redeemer Lutheran Church - $8,015.92 for cleaning supplies and PPE.

· Greene County Extension - $957.00 for shields, masks and scanning thermometer.

Total: $955,778.70

Taxpayer supported entities

· Greene County/Office of Emergency Management - $1,797,301.54 for PPE for 14 entities.

· Southwest Missouri Council of Governments - $3,463.93 for work station dividers, hand sanitizer and face masks filters.

· City of Republic - $26,263.39 for operations and payroll.

· Fair Grove - $1,246.45 for payroll and disinfectant.

· Ebenezer Fire District - $25,258.37 for utilities and PPE.

· Springfield Public Library - $31,542.09 for PPE and cleaning.

· City of Battlefield - $2,376.51 for payroll and PPE supplies.

· Greene County Clerk - $189,332.91 for COVID supplies, cleaning, automatic mail opener.

· Willard Fire District - $880.06 for PPE.

· Battlefield Fire District - $6,327.50 for reusable face masks and water bottle refill stations.

· City of Springfield - $2,170,227.41 for payroll and COVID-related expenses.

Total: $4,254,220.16

Health care

· Cox Hospital - $1,990,734 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures.

· Mercy Hospital - $1,435,871 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures.

Total: $3,426,605

Small business*

· Blend Creative, LLC - $5,000 or payroll, rent and utilities.

· Dining By Design Gourmet, Inc. - $10,000 for payroll.

· Julie’s Chewies - $5,000 for payroll and operational expenses.

· Osborn’s School of Tae Kwon Do - $5,000 for rent, utilities and insurance.

· Locke & Stache Media, LLC - $5,000 for rent and payroll.

· 4 by 4 Brewing - $5,000 for label machine.

· Center for Music Therapy - $5,000 for supplies.

· Dance With Me-Savoy Ballroom - $5,000 for operations.

· Itty Bitty City - $5,000 for payroll.

· Adore Home Store - $5,000 – for payroll, supplies and rent.

· The Hill SGF, LLC - $10,000 for payroll.

· Georgia Mac’s - $5,000 for rent.

Total: $70,000

*More than 70 percent of the applications in this category were small businesses in the 1-10 employee range.

