Greene County Commission approves 59 additional grants through CARES Act Relief Fund
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Commission has approved funding for 59 CARES Act Relief Fund applications.
The commission reviewed and voted on applications Thursday, allocating more than $10 million.
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, a 30-member volunteer group that was created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full advisory council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval.
To date, the commission has approved more than $19 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the commission:
Nonprofit/community organizations
· Lost and Found - $10,098 for technology upgrades, sanitary supplies and distancing needs.
· Diaper Bank - $5,000 for diapers.
· Kirby Wilcox American Legion - $4,446 for utility assistance, rent and after-school program.
· New Hope International Ministries - $10,000 for food and backpacks.
· Men’s Chorus - $3,463.99 for personnel and supplies.
· Habitat for Humanity- $20,000 for construction supplies.
· James River Basin Partnership - $10,000 for distance learning.
· Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks $60,000 for client assistance.
· Girl Scouts - $76,756.84 for staffing and technology.
· Connecting Grounds - $27,203.59 for supplies for a mobile outreach vehicle.
· Springfield Victory Mission - $26,700 for personnel and meals.
· United Way of the Ozarks - $235,319 for technology, supplies to agencies, PPE and staffing.
· Boys and Girls Club - $214,938 for personnel.
· The Gathering Tree - $137,500 for homeless quarantine.
· Good Samaritan Boys Ranch - $138,303 for staffing.
· Great Circle - $105,508 for payroll and supplies.
· Pregnancy Care Center - $109,279.72 for COVID related expenses, half or personnel.
· Abu Ben Adhem Shriners - $85,790 for COVID-related payroll.
· Pedalers Bicycle Museum - $3,325 for operations.
· Ronald McDonald House - $16,000 for meals.
· Big Brothers, Big Sisters - $44,403 for staffing and mentoring program.
Total: $1,344,034.14
Education
· Fair Grove School District - $89,804.85 for technology, PPE, furniture, staff and transportation supplies.
· Walnut Grove School District - $61,181 for payroll and technology.
· Summit Prep - $16,050 for wellness program.
· Strafford School District - $152,574.73 for technology, PPE and supplies.
· Dayspring Christian School - $63,007 for salary, sanitation and PPE.
· Drury University - $87,067 for Zoom subscriptions, student licenses for SPSS Inc., technology for distance classrooms and COVID-19 testing.
· Infiniti Academy - $3,470.59 for technology and supplies.
· Logan-Rogersville School District - $35,492.22 for daycare and food service workers.
· Republic Schools - $310,108.39 for PPE, technology and supplies.
· Ash Grove School District - $120,350 for technology, supplies and custodian.
· St. Agnes Catholic School - $10,000 for PPE.
· Redeemer Lutheran Church - $8,015.92 for cleaning supplies and PPE.
· Greene County Extension - $957.00 for shields, masks and scanning thermometer.
Total: $955,778.70
Taxpayer supported entities
· Greene County/Office of Emergency Management - $1,797,301.54 for PPE for 14 entities.
· Southwest Missouri Council of Governments - $3,463.93 for work station dividers, hand sanitizer and face masks filters.
· City of Republic - $26,263.39 for operations and payroll.
· Fair Grove - $1,246.45 for payroll and disinfectant.
· Ebenezer Fire District - $25,258.37 for utilities and PPE.
· Springfield Public Library - $31,542.09 for PPE and cleaning.
· City of Battlefield - $2,376.51 for payroll and PPE supplies.
· Greene County Clerk - $189,332.91 for COVID supplies, cleaning, automatic mail opener.
· Willard Fire District - $880.06 for PPE.
· Battlefield Fire District - $6,327.50 for reusable face masks and water bottle refill stations.
· City of Springfield - $2,170,227.41 for payroll and COVID-related expenses.
Total: $4,254,220.16
Health care
· Cox Hospital - $1,990,734 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures.
· Mercy Hospital - $1,435,871 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures.
Total: $3,426,605
Small business*
· Blend Creative, LLC - $5,000 or payroll, rent and utilities.
· Dining By Design Gourmet, Inc. - $10,000 for payroll.
· Julie’s Chewies - $5,000 for payroll and operational expenses.
· Osborn’s School of Tae Kwon Do - $5,000 for rent, utilities and insurance.
· Locke & Stache Media, LLC - $5,000 for rent and payroll.
· 4 by 4 Brewing - $5,000 for label machine.
· Center for Music Therapy - $5,000 for supplies.
· Dance With Me-Savoy Ballroom - $5,000 for operations.
· Itty Bitty City - $5,000 for payroll.
· Adore Home Store - $5,000 – for payroll, supplies and rent.
· The Hill SGF, LLC - $10,000 for payroll.
· Georgia Mac’s - $5,000 for rent.
Total: $70,000
*More than 70 percent of the applications in this category were small businesses in the 1-10 employee range.
