Advertisement

Greene County Commission approves 59 additional grants through CARES Act Relief Fund

Greene County, Missouri.
Greene County, Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Commission has approved funding for 59 CARES Act Relief Fund applications.

The commission reviewed and voted on applications Thursday, allocating more than $10 million.

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, a 30-member volunteer group that was created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full advisory council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval.

To date, the commission has approved more than $19 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the commission:

Nonprofit/community organizations

· Lost and Found - $10,098 for technology upgrades, sanitary supplies and distancing needs.

· Diaper Bank - $5,000 for diapers.

· Kirby Wilcox American Legion - $4,446 for utility assistance, rent and after-school program.

· New Hope International Ministries - $10,000 for food and backpacks.

· Men’s Chorus - $3,463.99 for personnel and supplies.

· Habitat for Humanity- $20,000 for construction supplies.

· James River Basin Partnership - $10,000 for distance learning.

· Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks $60,000 for client assistance.

· Girl Scouts - $76,756.84 for staffing and technology.

· Connecting Grounds - $27,203.59 for supplies for a mobile outreach vehicle.

· Springfield Victory Mission - $26,700 for personnel and meals.

· United Way of the Ozarks - $235,319 for technology, supplies to agencies, PPE and staffing.

· Boys and Girls Club - $214,938 for personnel.

· The Gathering Tree - $137,500 for homeless quarantine.

· Good Samaritan Boys Ranch - $138,303 for staffing.

· Great Circle - $105,508 for payroll and supplies.

· Pregnancy Care Center - $109,279.72 for COVID related expenses, half or personnel.

· Abu Ben Adhem Shriners - $85,790 for COVID-related payroll.

· Pedalers Bicycle Museum - $3,325 for operations.

· Ronald McDonald House - $16,000 for meals.

· Big Brothers, Big Sisters - $44,403 for staffing and mentoring program.

Total: $1,344,034.14

Education

· Fair Grove School District - $89,804.85 for technology, PPE, furniture, staff and transportation supplies.

· Walnut Grove School District - $61,181 for payroll and technology.

· Summit Prep - $16,050 for wellness program.

· Strafford School District - $152,574.73 for technology, PPE and supplies.

· Dayspring Christian School - $63,007 for salary, sanitation and PPE.

· Drury University - $87,067 for Zoom subscriptions, student licenses for SPSS Inc., technology for distance classrooms and COVID-19 testing.

· Infiniti Academy - $3,470.59 for technology and supplies.

· Logan-Rogersville School District - $35,492.22 for daycare and food service workers.

· Republic Schools - $310,108.39 for PPE, technology and supplies.

· Ash Grove School District - $120,350 for technology, supplies and custodian.

· St. Agnes Catholic School - $10,000 for PPE.

· Redeemer Lutheran Church - $8,015.92 for cleaning supplies and PPE.

· Greene County Extension - $957.00 for shields, masks and scanning thermometer.

Total: $955,778.70

Taxpayer supported entities

· Greene County/Office of Emergency Management - $1,797,301.54 for PPE for 14 entities.

· Southwest Missouri Council of Governments - $3,463.93 for work station dividers, hand sanitizer and face masks filters.

· City of Republic - $26,263.39 for operations and payroll.

· Fair Grove - $1,246.45 for payroll and disinfectant.

· Ebenezer Fire District - $25,258.37 for utilities and PPE.

· Springfield Public Library - $31,542.09 for PPE and cleaning.

· City of Battlefield - $2,376.51 for payroll and PPE supplies.

· Greene County Clerk - $189,332.91 for COVID supplies, cleaning, automatic mail opener.

· Willard Fire District - $880.06 for PPE.

· Battlefield Fire District - $6,327.50 for reusable face masks and water bottle refill stations.

· City of Springfield - $2,170,227.41 for payroll and COVID-related expenses.

Total: $4,254,220.16

Health care

· Cox Hospital - $1,990,734 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures.

· Mercy Hospital - $1,435,871 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures.

Total: $3,426,605

Small business*

· Blend Creative, LLC - $5,000 or payroll, rent and utilities.

· Dining By Design Gourmet, Inc. - $10,000 for payroll.

· Julie’s Chewies - $5,000 for payroll and operational expenses.

· Osborn’s School of Tae Kwon Do - $5,000 for rent, utilities and insurance.

· Locke & Stache Media, LLC - $5,000 for rent and payroll.

· 4 by 4 Brewing - $5,000 for label machine.

· Center for Music Therapy - $5,000 for supplies.

· Dance With Me-Savoy Ballroom - $5,000 for operations.

· Itty Bitty City - $5,000 for payroll.

· Adore Home Store - $5,000 – for payroll, supplies and rent.

· The Hill SGF, LLC - $10,000 for payroll.

· Georgia Mac’s - $5,000 for rent.

Total: $70,000

*More than 70 percent of the applications in this category were small businesses in the 1-10 employee range.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protecting retainers, dental devices amid pandemic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

News

Teacher sues Camdenton School District over administration's response to janitor’s sexual misconduct allegations

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Police investigate past incidents in case of father accused of killing Bolivar, Mo. child

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

New Pruitt Bridge taking shape in Newton County, Ark.

Updated: 50 minutes ago
People who drive on the old historic Pruitt Bridge in north Arkansas will now actually be able to see its replacement start to take shape.

News

Teacher sues Camdenton School District over administration’s response to janitor’s sexual misconduct allegations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Kirk Richey, a Camdenton Middle School teacher, claims the district knew of at least two prior instances of sexual misconduct of a now former janitor before a situation that led to the janitor's arrest in March 2019.

Latest News

Local

Missouri AG’s Office settles lawsuit with city of Marshfield over traffic ticket quota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has settled a lawsuit with the city of Marshfield for allegedly enforcing a traffic ticket quota.

News

Arkansas reports 222 coronavirus cases in public schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state began releasing details on virus cases at public school districts Thursday, four days into the new school year.

Local

Reeds Spring School District faces lawsuit over sexual misconduct of student

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Reeds Spring School District faces a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct of a student at Reeds Spring High School.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing from Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman missing from Springfield.

National

Dog food sold nationwide recalled over salmonella concern

Updated: 2 hours ago
The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.