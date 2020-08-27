Led by young Monett sisters, supporters raise money for Springfield butterfly house after burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Butterfly House at Springfield’s Nathaniel Greene Park is a greenhouse-type facility providing visitors with a wondrous view of these insects that start as a tiny egg.

“For scale here just the eye of an adult butterfly could be 10 times the size of the egg that it began it’s life in,” explained Butterfly House guide Adam Lakey as he pointed to a small round form on a leaf that looked like a raindrop.

That small egg then hatches into a caterpillar that will shed its skin at least four times to grow and when it reaches full-size, will then become a pupa or chrysalis to undergo its transformation, or metamorphosis, into a beautiful butterfly.

“In the chrysalis the inside of the insect is actually melted into a liquid which then solidifies and forms the adult within,” Lakey said.

During a visit to the Butterfly House there were many pupae hanging from wooden structures and one of them opened to reveal a Swallowtale butterfly.

“He could have a wing span as big as six inches across which makes them the largest butterfly in North America,” Lakey pointed out.

It’s easy to learn something interesting and unusual when you’re at the Butterfly House but it’s hard to understand why anyone would want to break-in to a place like this.

Yet that’s exactly what happened recently when someone cut a hole in the nylon-netting covering of the structure after-hours and stole about $350 worth of items from equipment to pupae to a solar-powered fountain that was recovered in some near-by woods.

The big question was why?

“I don’t attribute any particular motives other than boredom,” answered Chris Barnhart, who along with his wife Debra serve as longtime volunteer curators of the facility. “And frankly I view it as a positive now after several days because we’ve gotten cards, calls and e-mails of sympathy and financial support.”

The public rushed to the rescue with over $1500 in donations and who was leading the way but two young sisters from Monett, 8 year-old Nellie and 6 year-old Olivia Jones, who raised $400 by making butterfly paintings and sending them to those who donated at least $20 to the cause.

“I want them to know that we wanted to try hard,” Olivia said. “We wanted them to be happy and get back their job and make sure that they’re (the butterflies) safe.”

“We knew that Jesus would want us to help them,” Nellie added. “And I think God is really happy that we did this. We love them and we want to make sure people can see them and their time won’t end which there is a good chance sometimes because you don’t see them very much (anymore).”

All those who volunteer their time to help at the Butterfly House are certainly happy for the show of support and to see their labor of love is being appreciated.

“People who are hurting come in here for a little bit of quiet and inspiration,” Barnhart said. “Butterflies are kind of a metaphor for resurrection and I think that they have some spiritual significance to people. We’re going to keep on doing it as long as we can.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.