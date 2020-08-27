Advertisement

Led by young Monett sisters, supporters raise money for Springfield butterfly house after burglary

By Joe Hickman
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Butterfly House at Springfield’s Nathaniel Greene Park is a greenhouse-type facility providing visitors with a wondrous view of these insects that start as a tiny egg.

“For scale here just the eye of an adult butterfly could be 10 times the size of the egg that it began it’s life in,” explained Butterfly House guide Adam Lakey as he pointed to a small round form on a leaf that looked like a raindrop.

That small egg then hatches into a caterpillar that will shed its skin at least four times to grow and when it reaches full-size, will then become a pupa or chrysalis to undergo its transformation, or metamorphosis, into a beautiful butterfly.

“In the chrysalis the inside of the insect is actually melted into a liquid which then solidifies and forms the adult within,” Lakey said.

During a visit to the Butterfly House there were many pupae hanging from wooden structures and one of them opened to reveal a Swallowtale butterfly.

“He could have a wing span as big as six inches across which makes them the largest butterfly in North America,” Lakey pointed out.

It’s easy to learn something interesting and unusual when you’re at the Butterfly House but it’s hard to understand why anyone would want to break-in to a place like this.

Yet that’s exactly what happened recently when someone cut a hole in the nylon-netting covering of the structure after-hours and stole about $350 worth of items from equipment to pupae to a solar-powered fountain that was recovered in some near-by woods.

The big question was why?

“I don’t attribute any particular motives other than boredom,” answered Chris Barnhart, who along with his wife Debra serve as longtime volunteer curators of the facility. “And frankly I view it as a positive now after several days because we’ve gotten cards, calls and e-mails of sympathy and financial support.”

The public rushed to the rescue with over $1500 in donations and who was leading the way but two young sisters from Monett, 8 year-old Nellie and 6 year-old Olivia Jones, who raised $400 by making butterfly paintings and sending them to those who donated at least $20 to the cause.

“I want them to know that we wanted to try hard,” Olivia said. “We wanted them to be happy and get back their job and make sure that they’re (the butterflies) safe.”

“We knew that Jesus would want us to help them,” Nellie added. “And I think God is really happy that we did this. We love them and we want to make sure people can see them and their time won’t end which there is a good chance sometimes because you don’t see them very much (anymore).”

All those who volunteer their time to help at the Butterfly House are certainly happy for the show of support and to see their labor of love is being appreciated.

“People who are hurting come in here for a little bit of quiet and inspiration,” Barnhart said. “Butterflies are kind of a metaphor for resurrection and I think that they have some spiritual significance to people. We’re going to keep on doing it as long as we can.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Laura brings rain for some not much for others

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

How butterflies, 2 Ozarks girls are bringing us closer together

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Branson tourism leaders look back on tough summer, look to fall for improvements

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Too Little Rain! Farmers hoping the skies open up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
When we are this dry, you may be tempted to water your plants more. However, too much water at one time can cause more harm than good.

Latest News

News

Family Pharmacy announces its closing all 23 stores in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Laclede County Sheriff says fake story lead to Tuesday’s Amber Alert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

CoxHealth partners with Springfield Community Gardens to build hospital farm to feed patients and employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Cox Health and the Springfield Community Gardens are partnering to start a farm on Primrose Street, down the road from Cox South.

News

Laclede County sheriff says fake story lead to Tuesday’s Amber Alert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
'The story we were told was the mother had [given birth to] the child on the side of the road and a guy had come up to help the mom and took the baby, but that turned out not to be true,' said Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap.

News

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE: KY3’s sister station in Louisiana prepares for direct hit from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into a menacing Category 4 hurricane, raising fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

Branson tourism leaders look back on tough summer, look to fall for improvements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
Leaders of Branson's vacation industry are hoping for a big boost this fall after sweating out a lackluster summer.