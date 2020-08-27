Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Have you seen this missing Rottweiler mix?

River was last seen at 65 and Catalpa in Springfield.
River was last seen at 65 and Catalpa in Springfield.(KYTV)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a plea to keep your eyes open for a missing Rottweiler mix in north Springfield.

River got out of his owner’s gate on July 18th. There have been a couple of sightings of her but no luck finding her yet.

“She was picked up in Hobby Lobby’s parking lot on Thanksgiving of 2018.”

Hannah McKean-Shields was very thankful when this little puppy was brought in to the Emergency Vet Clinic where she works.

“She came in as a stray surrender.”

The pup had a broken jaw from another dog biting her.

“Her jaw was fractured down here on the bottom and she had a little wound on the front so she had to wear a tape muzzle for awhile.”

Hannah fell in love right then. She named her River and took her home to meet her other two dogs. That was almost two years ago. Then, this past July 18th, her dog Cloud and River ran out of a open gate.

“They made it like six blocks away on John on the other side of Catalpa.”

They found Cloud right away and Hannah’s husband eventually spotted River.

“it’s so frustrating and heartbreaking because she stopped, saw him and then took off. and I don’t know if it was because she was spooked or she was like, I’m having a good time, I’m busy.”

Since then, Hannah has been busy handing out thousands of these fliers and taping them up all along Springfield’s busiest roads like Glenstone.

“I’m hopeful that she’s okay and just with someone and they haven’t returned her to me for some reason, rather than the alternative.”

River is all brown with a curly tail. She’s also wearing a light blue Puddlejumpers collar with anchors on it.

“The tag is a black bone tag and it says River, I’m chipped on the one side, and on the other, my husband’s number, my number and our address on it.”

Despite the fliers and many reposts on my Leigh’s Lost and Found page, Hannah still doesn’t know where River is or if she’s okay. But she’s hopeful her dogged efforts to find her will soon pay off.

“Keeping her on people’s minds is going to be the key to bringing her home.

River was last spotted at Catalpa and Highway 65 in Springfield. If you see her or have any information, you can contact Hannah at 417-861-7852 or you can message the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

