NEAR NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -

The highway patrol says a man from Nevada was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night.

Troopers say Rick Clayton, 64, was driving on the wrong side of U.S. 54 when his car hit a tractor trailer head-on. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash happened two miles west of Nevada.

