Masks in Springfield schools pose challenges for hearing impaired children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Schools across the Ozarks are back open, with many requiring face coverings, but masks could create challenges for students who have special needs. For one Springfield family, whose son has hearing loss, starting this new school year is causing even more stress.

Elaina Kennedy’s four-year-old son Greyson will start another year of pre-school this week.

“This year is going to be so different. Everyone is going to sound different with masks on,” Kennedy said.

That adds yet another challenge for students like Greyson, who has hearing loss.

“What he hears without his hearing aids in is like listening to someone on the other side of a closed door.” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Greyson relies on facial expressions to understand what someone is saying and is learning to read lips.

Pam Marion, the Assistant Director of Therapy and Related Services with Springfield Public Schools, explained how deaf or hard of hearing students learn in the classroom.

“We want to primarily immerse them in language and communication,” Marion said.

Springfield’s city-wide mask mandate allows an exception for anyone communicating with those who are hearing impaired. The school district’s policy, however, requires masks for all students and staff, unless they have a medical condition that makes it harder for them to breathe. For those working with deaf or hard of hearing children, there are clear masks. Kennedy said those fog up fast even when using sprays or soaps. Now, SPS is also offering Z-Shields.

“[It] fits around the neck, so it’s open in the back and sits around like a collar,” Marion said.

Kennedy said she wishes face coverings could be optional for special education students and staff, if parents and teachers were in agreement.

“We have to implement different strategies. It’s possible,” she said.

Marion said a widespread policy is not inclusive for all abilities and said each student’s experience must be individualized.

“How can we accommodate that condition or that disability? So that we are putting that student in the best possible environment for learning,” Marion said.

Kennedy said starting a new school year is hard enough on a child with special needs, let alone with added challenges she believes her son is not the only student facing.

“I mean just because they can’t hear as well or at all doesn’t mean that they’re not smart and capable of doing everything everyone else can,” she said.

The first day of school for early childhood special education is Thursday.

