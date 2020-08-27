Advertisement

Missouri AG’s Office settles lawsuit with city of Marshfield over traffic ticket quota

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has settled a lawsuit with the city of Marshfield for allegedly enforcing a traffic ticket quota.

The settlement became official Wednesday. It requires the city of Marshfield to take several actions “to ensure compliance with laws pertaining to traffic ticket quotas.”

According to the settlement, the city of Marshfield must develop, establish, and maintain adequate internal policies, procedures, or regulations designed to comply with traffic ticket quota laws and certify compliance to the Attorney General’s Office by August 31.

The city must design and operate a training program. City leaders, including the mayor, members of the board of aldermen, and the chief of police, will need to attend the training program by October 1.

“As a State Senator, I helped pass Senate Bill 5 to fight back against the practice of taxation by citation and restore trust between citizens and municipal courts. Now, as Attorney General, I have a duty to enforce SB5 and related provisions,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “I’m pleased with the agreement that my office has reached with the City of Marshfield, which provides strong injunctive relief to ensure that traffic ticket quotas aren’t enforced in the future. My office will continue to enforce SB5 across the state.”

The city of Marshfield also agrees on a review from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office next year to ensure the city is complying with laws. The review will examine Marshfield’s ticketing policies and practices and will audit the revenue generated through the city’s municipal court system.

The city could face further penalties if the review finds it did not comply with laws, according to the attorney general’s office.

For more information regarding the settlement, click here.

