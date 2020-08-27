Advertisement

New Pruitt Bridge taking shape in Newton County, Ark.

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRUITT, Ark. (KY3) - From removing trees before bat roosting season, to dealing with rainy weather, there’s been a few bumps along the way for Crouse Construction and the Arkansas Department of Transportation to get here.

”The spring was really wet and that kind of slowed us down a bit. But the last couple months have been dry. Typical summer here,” said Stacy Burge, an ARDOT resident engineer.

Now you can actually see the progress made on the new Pruitt Bridge and what it will soon become.

”The main difference is it’s got 12-foot lanes and eight-foot shoulders, and it will have a dedicated sidewalk where people don’t have to walk down the travel lanes to look off the bridge,” Burge said.

Construction crews are assembling the beams, but it was a bit of a challenge to get them to Pruitt.

”They had to clear the square and stop traffic to make that 90-degree turn in downtown Jasper,” Burge said.

The current Pruitt Bridge was built in 1931 and is too narrow with no sidewalk.

Many are sad that it will be destroyed.But it won’t be taken down until the new bridge has traffic on it.

The resident engineer with ARDOT said people should know the Buffalo National River closed the Upper Pruitt area during this time of construction.

”It’s pretty dangerous under there right now, so we don’t want any public down there,” Burge said.

The new bridge should be completed by May 2021.

