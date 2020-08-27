North Arkansas Electric Coop. prepares for possible hurricane damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It looks like Hurricane Laura could make its way to parts of Arkansas.

With over 300,000 power outages in Louisiana and Texas since the hurricane made landfall Thursday morning, North Arkansas Electric Coop is ready to take action.

Crews are ready to head to the Gulf Coast or stay and restore power if needed right in Arkansas. They say they know the importance of people having power and they will go anywhere. They’ve gone as far as New York previously to help with Hurricane Sandy.

Since the pandemic, the team has been busier than ever as more people move into the state to avoid heavily populated areas.

“As COVID-19, is we are busy than we’ve been in decades,” said Mel Coleman the CEO of North Arkansas Electric Coop. “Our growth is just tremendous right now. So, we’re taking care of the members. We’re doing what we should. In an emergency situation our men and our women will still work so that we can get members back on.

Coleman says if they do see significant damage they will certainly have their hands full.

