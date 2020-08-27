One man dead, two others hurt in two separate shootings in Hollister, Mo.

Hollister, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a pair of shootings that have left one man dead and two others in the hospital.

Police Chief Preston Schmidt tells us the first call came in for a noise complaint in Hulland Park around 9 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a man dead with several gunshot wounds. During their search, officers found a woman who was taken into custody.

As police investigated the shooting, another call came in that two people were shot on Maple Street. The victims were taken to the hospital. The chief says he will release information about their injuries on Thursday.



Police have determined the two shootings are connected.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Taney County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. The police chief says there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.