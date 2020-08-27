Ozark County, Mo. man charged with animal abuse for hitting horse with shovel

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces charges of animal abuse after a video surfaced showing him hitting a horse in the head with a shovel. WARNING: The video you will see may be disturbing to some viewers.

“I’ve never seen anything so appalling in my life. I’ve never seen a horse struck with a shovel, ever,” Janelle Yates exclaimed.

Earlier this month, this 27 second-long video appears to show Darrell Logan saying, “get moving,” while raising a shovel towards a horse with a rider on the the back.

Logan gives more commands to the horse, then rears back and hits the horse in the face with a shovel.

Janelle Yates has trained and worked with horses for 35 years.

“That is not how you train a horse, Yates explained. You want them to trust you. That’s the key. That’s not going to happen with force.”

The horse appears to have little reaction.

People not seen in the video can be heard saying, "smack him on the butt," after the first hit.

Logan then hits the horse on the rear end, causing the shovel to break.

Laughter can be heard on the final seconds of the video.

“The laughing is disgusting and to me it proves to a child that it’s okay to abuse animals,” Yates said.

The Ozark County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the abuse, says Logan was charged with a class A misdemeanor for Animal Abuse.

“I’d like to see it a felony. Especially something this extreme,” Yates added.

Yates says the abuse could cause the horse to suffer for the rest of its life which could present new problems.

“Somebody that doesn’t have any knowledge will buy this horse and then put their small child on it and it could be very dangerous,” Yates stated.

Logan is due in court in October.

Authorities say the horse was taken from Logan.

