Phelps County Health Department releases possible exposures at cornhole competitions, winery

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -

During the course of case investigations, the Phelps County Health Department identified a cluster of positive COVID-19.

Health leaders released these exposures. They say anyone attending the gatherings need to be on alert for development of symptoms of COVID-19, practice social distancing, and wear a mask while in public for 14 days from date of potential exposure. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, isolate yourself from others immediately and alert your healthcare provider.

Saturday, August 15 - Meramec Vineyards Winery Benefit Concert for the Watson School of Music in St. James

Wednesday, August 19 - Piney River Cornhole Tournament at the Red Barn in Doolittle

Sunday, August 23 - Edgar Springs Prairie Days Cornhole Tournament at Hooves and Boots LLC Grill and Event Center in Edgar Springs

Health leaders stress even if you are experiencing very mild symptoms (frequently described as allergies, tickle in the throat, feeling of needing to cough to clear one’s throat, runny nose, or congestion) to stay home, isolate from others, and refrain from attending any public event or place of public accommodation until symptoms resolve. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Common symptoms of COVID-19 are:

* Fever or chills

* Cough

* Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

* Fatigue

* Muscle or body aches

* Headache

* Loss of taste or smell

* Sore throat

* Congestion or runny nose

* Nausea or vomiting

* Diarrhea

