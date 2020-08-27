Advertisement

Police investigate past incidents in case of father accused of killing Bolivar, Mo. child

By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say the killing of a 12-year-old Bolivar, Mo. boy this month is putting a focus on mental health.

Investigators say Chad Baker killed his son Logan outside a home. Chad Baker faces a first-degree murder charge in the case.

Logan Bakers cousin tells KY3 News she called the Missouri Children’s Division, concerned about the safety of the boy. Police responded to Chad Baker’s mother and step-father’s house twice in the past.  In 2012, the family called police because Baker thought someone was after him and was hiding in the woods with a rifle.  Police kept him for a 96-hour mental health hold.  The second call happened in February 2020 when Baker’s mother woke up to her son acting paranoid. He then took his sons on a drive in his mother’s car.  He eventually returned and the responding officer wrote, “I did not have cause to force him to seek medical treatment against his will.”   Although there were kids involved, officers did not contact the Children’s Division because they were Baker’s own kids.

Bolivar’s Police Chief Mark Webb says his investigators try to focus on mental health. Many of their officers are trained in crisis intervention. And after an incident that appears to involve mental health, they have community mental health workers through Burrell Behavioral Health follow up.   The report shows a CIT officer forwarded that report the next day and the mental health worker tried twice to follow up by phone, but the number was a family member’s number, who wouldn’t share how they could reach Chad Baker.

“If no one will put us in contact with them, we can’t force them to do, hey, we demand, we’re the police, we demand you put us in contact with this person,” said Chief Webb. “We can’t do that. So it’s basically, we’re reaching out to make sure we’ve done all we can to give you the chance to make improvements in your life or hopefully try to better your life conditions.”

Baker actually lived in Cedar county, near Stockton.  Prosecutors charged Baker with DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in October 2019.  They also charged him in 2018 for allowing his son to fight another boy as he watched. 

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas hospitalizations drop to six-week lows; cases of COVID-19 rising though

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Governor Hutchinson briefed the state Thursday from Little Rock.

News

‘Alarming’ spike in virus hospitalizations in St. Louis area

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis region has been hit harder by the pandemic than any other area of Missouri.

News

Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart said in a statement that a partnership with Microsoft and TikTok could help it grow its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

News

Police investigate past incidents in case of father accused of killing Bolivar, Mo. child

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Deluge or disappointment? It depends...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Remnants of Laura will move into the far southeastern Ozarks tonight bringing some heavy rain for some. Additional chances for rain will return this weekend.

News

Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Hollister, Mo.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Police investigate injury crash involving motorcycle, SUV in north Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers responded to near Division and Wabash after 11 a.m. Thursday.

News

Phelps County Health Department releases possible exposures at cornhole competitions, winery

Updated: 2 hours ago
During the course of case investigations, the Phelps County Health Department identified a cluster of positive COVID-19.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Have you seen this missing Rottweiler mix?

Updated: 2 hours ago
River has been missing for a month and was last spotted at 65 and Catalpa in Springfield.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases; reports another death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
CoxHealth and Mercy are treating 86 patients with the virus. Of those residents, 27 of them are from Greene County.