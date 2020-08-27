Police investigate past incidents in case of father accused of killing Bolivar, Mo. child

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say the killing of a 12-year-old Bolivar, Mo. boy this month is putting a focus on mental health.

Investigators say Chad Baker killed his son Logan outside a home. Chad Baker faces a first-degree murder charge in the case.

Logan Bakers cousin tells KY3 News she called the Missouri Children’s Division, concerned about the safety of the boy. Police responded to Chad Baker’s mother and step-father’s house twice in the past. In 2012, the family called police because Baker thought someone was after him and was hiding in the woods with a rifle. Police kept him for a 96-hour mental health hold. The second call happened in February 2020 when Baker’s mother woke up to her son acting paranoid. He then took his sons on a drive in his mother’s car. He eventually returned and the responding officer wrote, “I did not have cause to force him to seek medical treatment against his will.” Although there were kids involved, officers did not contact the Children’s Division because they were Baker’s own kids.

Bolivar’s Police Chief Mark Webb says his investigators try to focus on mental health. Many of their officers are trained in crisis intervention. And after an incident that appears to involve mental health, they have community mental health workers through Burrell Behavioral Health follow up. The report shows a CIT officer forwarded that report the next day and the mental health worker tried twice to follow up by phone, but the number was a family member’s number, who wouldn’t share how they could reach Chad Baker.

“If no one will put us in contact with them, we can’t force them to do, hey, we demand, we’re the police, we demand you put us in contact with this person,” said Chief Webb. “We can’t do that. So it’s basically, we’re reaching out to make sure we’ve done all we can to give you the chance to make improvements in your life or hopefully try to better your life conditions.”

Baker actually lived in Cedar county, near Stockton. Prosecutors charged Baker with DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in October 2019. They also charged him in 2018 for allowing his son to fight another boy as he watched.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.