Police remove 78 cats from Sedalia home; 2 people arrested

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) —

Sedalia police say two people are in custody after 78 cats were removed from a small home, where many other cats and kittens were buried.

The animals were discovered Wednesday after police received a tip about unhealthy animals at the home. KMBC-TV reports many of the cats in the 941-square-foot home were ill and some died despite receiving care. Dead kittens were found in bags inside the house and 27 cats were buried in the back yard.

Police said 37-year-old Ferdinand M. Bucayan and 59-year-old Teodora Dalumpines were taken to the Pettis County Jail on suspicion of animal abuse and neglect.

