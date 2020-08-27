Advertisement

Reeds Spring School District faces lawsuit over sexual misconduct of student

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring School District faces a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct of a student at Reeds Spring High School.

The lawsuit contends that in January 2020, a student was excused from class to use the restroom. It alleges that student was forced into an unlocked storage closet, then sexually assaulted by another student and did not return to class during that specific period.

The lawsuit claims the school district did not follow Title IX guidelines to prevent the misconduct and failed to monitor the student’s whereabouts while excused from class. It also accuses the school district of not locking the room with the storage closet and monitoring security cameras on district property.

According to the lawsuit, the assault deprived the student of the right “to equal and free access to an education and to access education free of discrimination, harassment and sexual violence.”

The lawsuit claims the student suffered physical injury, emotional distress, economic damages and loss of enjoyment of life. It aims to hold the district liable for not preventing such conduct.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and expenses incurred in pursuit of the lawsuit, including reasonable attorney’s fees.

The Reeds Spring School District released the following statement on the lawsuit:

“The Reeds Spring School District is deeply concerned about the welfare of our students. The district believes a safe environment is essential and we strive to always make decisions that are in the best interest of our students. The district does not tolerate behavior that puts students in danger, and we strive to always act with honesty and transparency as allowed by law.”

