School field trips during the pandemic: What does that look like?

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Many of us can remember the fun that came with school field trips. However, much like school, those memories will look different this year.

Dr. Brett Range is the Executive Director of School and Student Services for Springfield Public Schools (SPS). He said no matter if you’re in the classroom or behind the computer, field trips are a way to enrich the curriculum. While the district is looking into virtual field trips, SPS will still have district sponsored field trips for K-12 students.

Dr. Range said they would take necessary precautions to ensure that traditional trips are executed safely from start to finish.

“We want the entire experience from leaving the school, riding on the bus, going to the receiving location, and riding on the bus back, is as safe as we possibly can put into play,” explained Dr. Range.

Dr. Range said safety measures include having and enforcing students to wear masks properly. In addition to training students to physically distance at receiving location and implementing extra safety precautions riding the bus.

While school districts across the Ozarks may have various plans for the 2020-2021 school year, popular field trip locations have made plans to adjust and accommodate.

Pam Price, Conservation Education Director at Dickerson Park Zoo said last June they connected and interacted with nearly 30,000 people, however because of the pandemic this year; it was less than 2,000.

That’s why Price said it was essential to expand its tools and resources to be ready for whatever. Price said the ultimate goal is to continue its avenue of learning for parents, teachers, and students.

While the zoo media center was initially intended to reach students in very rural areas and help bring programs alive, it’s now being used as a primary source to connect to students and families virtually. She said they’ve also arranged for in-person learning programs to transition virtually if needed. They are also able to customize programs to fit school’s curriculums.

In-person activities and learning opportunities are still available with temperature checks, smaller groups, and masks. Price said safety is at the Forefront for everyone, including the animals

"When they would touch if they had any germs on their hands, then the next child that touches then those germs could transfer. So we do have a no-touch policy right now," explained Price.

For more information on Dickerson Park Zoo education classes, programs and trips, click here.

