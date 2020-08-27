Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases; reports another death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a daily record of COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Health leaders confirmed 112 cases. It brings the total since the pandemic to 2,805. Cases in August have nearly doubled the previous months combined.

The health department also reported a death of a man in his 80s. He suffered from underlying medical conditions at a nursing facility. There have been 18 deaths from COVID-19 in August. A total of 29 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

CoxHealth and Mercy are treating 86 patients with the virus. Of those residents, 27 of them are from Greene County.

You can view these numbers and more on our dashboard at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

