Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases; reports another death

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a daily record of COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Health leaders confirmed 112 cases. It brings the total since the pandemic to 2,805. Cases in August have nearly doubled the previous months combined.

The health department also reported a death of a man in his 80s. He suffered from underlying medical conditions at a nursing facility. There have been 18 deaths from COVID-19 in August. A total of 29 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

CoxHealth and Mercy are treating 86 patients with the virus. Of those residents, 27 of them are from Greene County.

Yesterday (Wednesday, August 26th), we received 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greene County citizens. Our current...

Posted by Springfield-Greene County Health Department on Thursday, August 27, 2020

You can view these numbers and more on our dashboard at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Deluge or disappointment? It depends...

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Brandon Beck
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Hollister, Mo.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Police investigate injury crash involving motorcycle, SUV in north Springfield

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers responded to near Division and Wabash after 11 a.m. Thursday.

News

Phelps County Health Department releases possible exposures at cornhole competitions, winery

Updated: 36 minutes ago
During the course of case investigations, the Phelps County Health Department identified a cluster of positive COVID-19.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Have you seen this missing Rottweiler mix?

Updated: 50 minutes ago
River has been missing for a month and was last spotted at 65 and Catalpa in Springfield.

Latest News

Crime

Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Hollister, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police in Hollister, mo are investigating 2 overnight shootings.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Security video shows 2 men stealing from a Springfield church

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Greene County deputies say the men may be behind other burglaries in the area.

News

Retired St. Louis police captain’s widow to address RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The widow of a retired St. Louis police captain shot to death after a violent night of protests will speak Thursday as part of the Republican National Convention.

News

Springfield Police Department officers escort daughter of fallen officer on first day of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Police Department officers gathered together to escort the daughter of a fallen officer on her first day of school.

Springfield Police Department officers escort daughter of fallen officer on first day of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Springfield Police Department officers gathered together to escort the daughter of a fallen officer on her first day of school.