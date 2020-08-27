Advertisement

Springfield Police Department officers escort daughter of fallen officer on first day of school

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Police Department officers gathered together to escort the daughter of a fallen officer on her first day of school.

Morgan Walsh’s daughter returned to school Thursday. Dozens of officers stood alongside her as walked into class.

Morgan’s father, Officer Chris Walsh, died in the line of duty after being shot while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at the Kum & Go at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway in March. Officer Walsh served with the Springfield Police Department since 2016.

