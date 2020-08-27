Teenager in serious condition after his car hit a tree near Flat, Mo.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
NEAR FLAT, Mo. (KY3) -
A 16-year-old is in serious condition after his car hit a tree Thursday morning.
The highway patrol says the driver ran off Highway T just after midnight. The car hit a ditch, then a tree before it overturned.
The teen was flown to a St. Louis hospital.
The Doolittle Fire Protection District assisted the Edgar Springs Fire Protection District.
