Advertisement

Teenager in serious condition after his car hit a tree near Flat, Mo.

Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR FLAT, Mo. (KY3) -

A 16-year-old is in serious condition after his car hit a tree Thursday morning.

The highway patrol says the driver ran off Highway T just after midnight. The car hit a ditch, then a tree before it overturned.

The teen was flown to a St. Louis hospital.

The Doolittle Fire Protection District assisted the Edgar Springs Fire Protection District.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School field trips during the pandemic: What does that look like?

Updated: 8 minutes ago
School and area businesses prepare for field trips in 2020.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Deluge or disappointment? It depends...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Local

Man from Nevada, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The highway patrol investigates a deadly crash in Vernon County.

News

Abbott working on rapid COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
A rapid COVID-19 test has just received emergency use authorization from the food and drug administration.

Latest News

News

Ozark County, Mo. man charged with animal abuse for hitting horse with shovel

Updated: 9 hours ago
Video showing Ozark County man hitting a horse with a shovel leads to animal abuse charges

News

Work to expand a major road in south Springfield will begin next year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
After nearly 30 years of planning, road expansion set to start soon.

News

Arkansas’ governor declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared an emergency ahead of Hurricane Laura and set aside $250,000 to prepare for the storm’s impact.

News

Police remove 78 cats from Sedalia home; 2 people arrested

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sedalia police say two people are in custody after 78 cats were removed from a small home, where many other cats and kittens were buried.

News

Camdenton School District votes to require masks, reversing course on original decision

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Camdenton's School Board voted to require masks on the morning of the second day of school.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
All of the victims lived in long-term care facilities.