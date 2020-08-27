2 charged for shooting outside of Club Rodeo in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men face felony charges for a weekend shooting outside of Club Rodeo in west Springfield.

Dimitri Dudley, 27, is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Montavius Warren, 25, is charged with resisting/interfering with arrest.

They were arrested after a fight where several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club on west Bennett Street around 1:30 am Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say Dudley and Warren were arrested while trying to drive from the crime scene.

Dudley is held without bond in the Greene County Jail. Warren is no longer in custody.

