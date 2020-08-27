Advertisement

2 charged for shooting outside of Club Rodeo in Springfield

Greene Co. jail booking photos
Greene Co. jail booking photos(None)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men face felony charges for a weekend shooting outside of Club Rodeo in west Springfield.

Dimitri Dudley, 27, is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Montavius Warren, 25, is charged with resisting/interfering with arrest.

They were arrested after a fight where several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club on west Bennett Street around 1:30 am Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say Dudley and Warren were arrested while trying to drive from the crime scene.

Dudley is held without bond in the Greene County Jail. Warren is no longer in custody.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
All of the victims lived in long-term care facilities.

News

Led by young Monett sisters, supporters raise money for Springfield butterfly house after burglary

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
In a world where we're dealing with a pandemic as well as social and political unrest it's nice to know that something as simple as butterflies can bring us together.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Laura brings rain for some not much for others

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

News

How butterflies, 2 Ozarks girls are bringing us closer together

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Latest News

News

Branson tourism leaders look back on tough summer, look to fall for improvements

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Too Little Rain! Farmers hoping the skies open up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
When we are this dry, you may be tempted to water your plants more. However, too much water at one time can cause more harm than good.

News

Family Pharmacy announces its closing all 23 stores in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Laclede County Sheriff says fake story lead to Tuesday’s Amber Alert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

CoxHealth partners with Springfield Community Gardens to build hospital farm to feed patients and employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Cox Health and the Springfield Community Gardens are partnering to start a farm on Primrose Street, down the road from Cox South.

News

Laclede County sheriff says fake story lead to Tuesday’s Amber Alert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
'The story we were told was the mother had [given birth to] the child on the side of the road and a guy had come up to help the mom and took the baby, but that turned out not to be true,' said Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap.