Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The video app said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, insisted that it not is a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday, Aug. 24 in federal court in California. (AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

HONG KONG (AP) — Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from the Trump administration.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. TikTok, through its fun, goofy videos, has gained hundreds of millions of users globally. But the U.S. is pushing its Chinese owner to sell the U.S. business if it wants to keep operating in the country.

Walmart said in a statement that a partnership with Microsoft and TikTok could help it grow its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

