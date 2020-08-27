Advertisement

Work to expand a major road in south Springfield will begin next year

Kansas Expressway will link Greene and Christian Counties
By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Plans to extend Kansas Expressway south of Springfield will finally go into motion.

It’s taken about 30 years but construction could start next fall to extend the road past Republic Street.

The project will provide much needed traffic relief and another route into the southern part of the Ozarks.

“Most of that was totally undeveloped, open farm land and fields and forested area,” explained Adam Humphrey with the Greene County Highway Department.

That land that will soon become a thoroughfare.

“As the developers planned their developments they planned those around the right away of the corridor,” said Humphrey.

Jon Nelson has been living in that corridor for decades.

“It progressed along and different things are going on,” he said.

The southern part of Springfield is bursting at the seams.

“I think it’s exploding to a point where we need some better traffic flow,” said Nelson.

Although being planned for decades Humphrey said extending Kansas Expressway will soon be a reality.

“A tremendous amount of planning work over many decades to get to the point that we’re at today,” he said.

The road will be built in phases. The first would go to Plainview Road at a cost of around $20 million dollars.

The second phase would take Kansas Expressway all the way to the Greene-Christian County line.

“Really, just in the last few years, I guess, have we really moved into a phase where we’ve said, you know, the time is far overdue.

We see the emerging needs on our roadway system today," said Humphrey.

Nelson said that the expanded expressway will help ease traffic in and around his neighborhood.

“I think that it’s something that’s much needed. It’s just a matter of doing it right,” he said.

Humphrey said, “It’s encouraging to us to be able to see this project through to fruition. We are certainly anxious to get it constructed.

It's really, in a number of ways, is driving our construction program."

He stated that a large part of the planning process and why it's taken so long to start construction was working with various federal agencies to comply with environmental and wildlife laws.

Greene County still has to buy some land and award a contract before work can begin.

The project could be shovel ready by fall 2021.

