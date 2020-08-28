Arkansas’ governor discouraged by recent uptick on COVID-19 cases in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Governor Hutchinson issued a warning to Arkansans for the weekend: be responsible.

He addressed a recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 throughout the state at his briefing in Little Rock Friday.

The governor says he is disappointed in recent spikes, after nearly a week of reporting cases beneath 500. Governor Hutchinson asked Arkansans to remember the social distancing guidelines, including gatherings.

Health leaders reported 838 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total of cases since the pandemic to 59,583. Of the new cases, 181 of them surfaced in correctional facilities. Hospitalizations dropped by 26 statewide. The state reported an additional 17 deaths from the virus.

