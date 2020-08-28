Black Walnuts are already starting to fall; the Ozarks can expect a good crop this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Money can grow on trees, at least in the case of black walnuts.

Despite a dry summer, and some walnuts falling early, Hammons Black Walnut is still expecting a good crop.

Mike Jackson, a walnut harvester for 25 years, considers himself to be a rare breed.

“Some people jog, some people run, I pick walnuts, it’s a hobby,” Jackson said.

A hobby that takes up more than 160 hours a year.

“Some people pick hundreds of pounds, I pick tons. And I mean whole tons,” Jackson said.

It’s a 25-year tradition that started with his mother. This year he is hoping to pick-up three tons. Lucky for him the walnut season is looking more bountiful.

Jacob Basecke, the Vice President of Hammons Black Walnuts, said, “All the precipitation we experienced in the spring, was actually good for the trees. We had good favorable conditions during the pollination period.”

A dry summer did not hurt these trees.

“What that tends to do is dry up the leaves, but the nuts themselves at that point are already well into their development phase,” Jackson said.

Walnut trees work on a cycle, where for a few years they will not produce many nuts. Then the next they will be more fruitful. This year, we are on the upward trend which means more black walnuts will be harvested in southwest Missouri.

Walnuts falling early is a sign that the trees are full of nuts. In just a few weeks they will be ready to pick up.

“Once October 1 rolls around then our hauling stations will be open and people can begin to bring their loads into those stations,” Basecke said.

The going rate for walnuts is $16 for one hundred pounds.

To me it’s a thousand to fifteen hundred to two thousand extra on the farm every year,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.