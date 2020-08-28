Camden County small businesses able to apply for CARES Act grant money

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Small Businesses, like Unique-A-Toke Coffee Shop in the Camdenton Square, have had a tough time during the pandemic.

“In the beginning it was pretty hard,” said owner, Rikk Stowe. “We were only allowed to have one person in here at a time, having people wait outside, we were losing customers here and there.”

They took several precautions to keep employees and customers safe.

“We had to put up barriers up between us and the customers, so it was Plexiglas lined all the way around here,” said Carrie Stowe. “Also, we had to make sure we sanitized every surface, so we had to buy special sanitizing tablets for that.”

”Which we still do,” Rikk Stowe added.

That all costs money. For a small business losing customers, that is sometimes money they don’t have. That’s why the Camden County Commission and three local Chambers of Commerce want to help.

“Camden County received $5.4 million in the CARES funding. A number of counties in Missouri have been able to turn that around and provide grants to businesses that were impacted by COVID-19,” said Trish Creach of the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is opening an application process from September 1st through the 30th. There’s about $540,000 available for this first round of small business grant money.

Plexiglass, hand sanitizer and masks? Those costs can all be covered by the grant.

“Rent, mortgage, insurance, utilities, those are all eligible expenses," Creach added.

A board made up of representatives from all three Lake area chambers of commerce, and the county commission, will award the grant money to businesses as applications start coming in.

There could be a second round of grant money if there is a demand from businesses.

“The earlier businesses can apply, the greater their chances on getting that allocation,” Creach said.

It’s good news for the Stowe family.

“Small businesses often feel like we don’t have a voice, so if they’re speaking for us, that’s awesome,” said Carrie Stowe.

The grant does not cover payroll or loss of revenue.

