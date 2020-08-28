Cedar Co. sheriff, five inmates test positive for COVID-19

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - Five out of 57 inmates in the Cedar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

”We sent two inmates to the Missouri Department of Corrections not too long ago. When they receive new inmates, they automatically test them. They tested these two inmates and both of those tested positive. They notified us,” said Cedar County Sheriff, James McCrary.

That’s when McCrary tested his entire staff and found five inmates had COVID-19.

“The ones that have tested positive have been quarantining in their own separate pod,” said McCrary.

McCrary said he tested positive after a training program outside of Cedar County.

”Myself and one other staff member. We got ours on a trip to another county apparently. None of my jail staff tested positive,” said McCrary.

While only that one employee tested positive, the rest of his staff is now taking extra precautions.

”Since we found out that we have COVID-19 in our jail, they’re suiting up with HAZMAT and N95 masks and the whole deal,” said McCrary.

McCrary says inmates have their own masks as well.

“I feel like I’ve abandoned ship but my staff has done an amazing job of stepping up and dealing with this. We’ve got to make sure they’re safe and cared for just the same as my staff or anybody else. We’re doing everything we possibly can,” said McCrary.

McCrary said at this time inmates aren’t allowed to have visitors to limit the amount of people in the jail.

