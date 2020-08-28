Crane Broiler Festival continues this weekend, some have COVID concerns

CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The 69th Annual Broiler Festival is underway in Crane this weekend.

Crane is the same Stone County town where multiple cases of Coronavirus broke out at a church revival and eight cases were discovered in a nursing home earlier this week.

Some people are glad that the tradition is continuing despite the pandemic.

“I look forward to it every year,” Tara Wolf said. “I appreciate that they’re continuing to have it this year.”

Wolf says she is glad she won’t miss out on yet another event due to the virus.

“For the Ozarks itself, a lot of the events have already been cancelled, mainly because of the COVID,” Wolf said.

However, other people are concerned about what the event could mean for the spread of Coronavirus.

“We are choosing to sit out the Broiler Festival,” Samantha Bakunzi said. “To me, it just seems like they were taking advanced risk.”

Crane hosts the festival each August, but festival organizers are prepared for attendance to be down amid the pandemic.

“We are cooking a few less birds this year. We’re not sure about the weather,” Broiler Festival Association President Nathan Quick said.

Quick encourages people who aren’t comfortable to stay home.

“We will miss you. A lot of times, a lot of people, this is the only time I see them. I won’t see those people and others won’t see those people .We are not mad at you for not coming. We hope you’re not mad at us for having it. We went on the best information that we had available,” Quick said.

Quick says they’re following recommendations from the health department to keep people safe.

“The biggest part of it is social distancing. We rented some extra hand sanitizers. We have those placed throughout the park. Our carnival company has sanitizers on their rides,” Quick said.

Volunteers are wearing masks and they encourage visitors to wear one, too. The famous chicken dinners can even be delivered.

“If you don’t want to each chicken here, every meal is available to go. We have a delivery service,” Quick said. “We are trying to be as careful as we can be.”

The Crane High School basketball team is offering meal delivery service. There is no set cost for delivery but they appreciate tips/donations. Chicken dinners can be delivered to your home if you live in Crane or to one of several meeting points outside city limits.

To sign up for delivery, call 417-723-5300, extension 1301, or fill out this form.

