Domestic disturbance calls and alcohol-related arrests increase in north Arkansas

The Harrison Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Office are receiving fewer overall calls but seeing an increase in domestic dispute calls compared to this time last year.
By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison police chief believes people staying at home more often has led to a shift in crimes during the pandemic.

”Most times someone is not going to break into somebody’s house around here when they’re not home,” said Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.

Graddy said the department has seen 50 percent fewer burglaries than last year, and calls overall have gone down: from about 11,500 in January through July of 2019, to 9,700 in the same time frame this year.

But domestic disturbance calls and public intoxication arrests continue to climb.

”DWIs up almost 50 percent. Public intoxication is up about 20 percent,” Graddy said.

Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said his department is seeing the same trend.

”It’s just a different time that we’re living in,” Roberson said.

Both police officers and deputies are also having to take even more precautions because of coronavirus concerns.

”We’re very aware of our hygiene. We’re sanitizing our building three times a day, every shift that comes in. We completely wipe down touch surfaces,” Graddy said.

The sheriff said he has to protect not only his employees, but also the inmates at the jail.

”The requirement is if you’re there, you have to have a face covering on,” Roberson said.

Both departments said they’ll continue to make adjustments during this new normal.

”This is just unchartered waters for us,” Graddy said.

The chief and sheriff said the trend will probably stay this way until more people are out and about.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

