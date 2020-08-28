Advertisement

Experts link vaping to higher risk of COVID-19 in teens and young adults

(KKCO)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Face masks and social distancing are precautionary measures we practice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Another critical thing medical professionals are urging people to do is quit smoking and vaping.

Dr. Sadaf Sohrab, a pulmonologist at Mercy, said it’s especially crucial for teens and young adults to stop. While approximately 5,700 kids start vaping every day, a recent study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health showed that 18 to 24-year-olds who vape or smoke are at the highest risk for contracting COVID19.

One of the most significant risk factors is that people who vape and smoke have less immunity in their lungs. Dr. Sohrab explained how it stuns the cilia in your bronchus tubes, which is the delicate hair-like structures lining our airways’.

“When we smoke, or we vape, then these tiny hair don’t function as well they’re kind of stunned. So when they don’t move properly, they don’t function properly; they can’t protect us from viruses or bacteria.”

With experts studying the virus daily, Dr. Sohrab said she noticed smokers who get COVID-19 have a higher chance of getting more severe lung disease. She added that increased risk factors could also stem from how teens and young adults interact and share vaping devices.

“People who vape are more likely to touch their faces because they are more likely to touch different surfaces when they are preparing their vape pens. Then when they put the same hand to their mouth or touch their nose or their eyes, they are more likely to introduce the virus to themselves.”

Dr. Sohrab said the ultimate take-home message or back to school lesson to emphasize is to quit smoking no matter what age you are. It’s one of the risk factors, however its one you can change.

For more information about smoking, vaping risks for kids, teens, and young sdults click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side

On Your Side Investigation: Customers say deal not done with Springfield fence company

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Customers tell On Your Side they paid a Springfield fence company thousands, waited weeks and the jobs are not done.

News

On Your Side Investigation: Customers say deal not done with Springfield fence company

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Black Walnuts are already starting to fall; the Ozarks can expect a good crop

Updated: 10 hours ago
Leah Hill reports.

News

On-campus health clinic opens for West Plains students and staff

Updated: 10 hours ago
On-campus health clinic serves West Plains School's students and staff

Latest News

News

Black Walnuts are already starting to fall; the Ozarks can expect a good crop this year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Despite a dry summer, companies that sell black walnuts are expecting a good crop.

News

Cardinals swept in doubleheader against Pirates, spoil strong starts from Kim, Oviedo

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Pirates won both ends of the doubleheader on Thursday, August 27.

Local

VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Rainbows spotted in Springfield, Ozark and surrounding areas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Rainbows fill the evening sky as the sun sets around the Ozarks on Thursday, August 27.

News

Rainbows around the Ozarks (August 27, 2020)

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Protecting retainers, dental appliances amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
While we fight through the coronavirus pandemic, and prepare for the flu season, some may be worried about protecting their retainers and other dental devices.

Local

ON YOUR SIDE: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
A series of bills approved in Missouri take effect Friday as laws, including laws on crime, motorcycle helmets and service animals.