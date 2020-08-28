Experts link vaping to higher risk of COVID-19 in teens and young adults

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Face masks and social distancing are precautionary measures we practice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Another critical thing medical professionals are urging people to do is quit smoking and vaping.

Dr. Sadaf Sohrab, a pulmonologist at Mercy, said it’s especially crucial for teens and young adults to stop. While approximately 5,700 kids start vaping every day, a recent study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health showed that 18 to 24-year-olds who vape or smoke are at the highest risk for contracting COVID19.

One of the most significant risk factors is that people who vape and smoke have less immunity in their lungs. Dr. Sohrab explained how it stuns the cilia in your bronchus tubes, which is the delicate hair-like structures lining our airways’.

“When we smoke, or we vape, then these tiny hair don’t function as well they’re kind of stunned. So when they don’t move properly, they don’t function properly; they can’t protect us from viruses or bacteria.”

With experts studying the virus daily, Dr. Sohrab said she noticed smokers who get COVID-19 have a higher chance of getting more severe lung disease. She added that increased risk factors could also stem from how teens and young adults interact and share vaping devices.

“People who vape are more likely to touch their faces because they are more likely to touch different surfaces when they are preparing their vape pens. Then when they put the same hand to their mouth or touch their nose or their eyes, they are more likely to introduce the virus to themselves.”

Dr. Sohrab said the ultimate take-home message or back to school lesson to emphasize is to quit smoking no matter what age you are. It’s one of the risk factors, however its one you can change.

For more information about smoking, vaping risks for kids, teens, and young sdults click here.

