Advertisement

Fit Life: 4 move complete body workout

By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

On this Fit Life, we’re going to tackle a full body workout with Leah Mawdsley of XFit.

During this workout, you’re gonna definitely feel your heart rate go up.We’re going start with a squat with a raise.

You’re just going to have to hold a dumbbell. You can choose whatever weight, go down deep into a squat, raise it above your head back up, and then slowly lower. And you’re going to do all these movements for 30-to-60 seconds. Do this back to back with a two minute rest between your rounds.

Now, those dumbbells that you have out already. We’re going to get into a mountain climber type, hold. Hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds. You’re just gonna do this with as little rocking as possible. You’re gonna start feeling a burn in your quads.

Okay, so then your for the next one, we’re going to go into a side lunge upright row upright. So, 30-to-60 seconds again on that one.

And then you’re gonna go back and forth with a weight plate in a plank position. Not super fast here. You are just nice and calculated. This gives you a little distraction, and also gives you a little bit more work in shoulder.

So, those are four moves. with Leah Mawdsley getting your heart rate going and getting a full body workout here on this Fit Life

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Widespread storms are expected Saturday night with the potential for wind,hail, and heavy rain.

News

Experts link vaping to higher risk of COVID-19 in teens and young adults

Updated: 1 hours ago
Study shows young smokers are at a higher risk to contract COVID-19.

News

Reported tornado in northern Arkansas spins off Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
A reported tornado tore part of the roof from a rural church in northeastern Arkansas as the remnants of Hurricane Laura crossed the state.

News

Experts link vaping to higher risk of COVID-19 in teens and young adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
Study shows young smokers are at a higher risk to contract COVID-19.

Latest News

On Your Side

On Your Side Investigation: Customers say deal not done with Springfield fence company

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Customers tell On Your Side they paid a Springfield fence company thousands, waited weeks and the jobs are not done.

News

On Your Side Investigation: Customers say deal not done with Springfield fence company

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Black Walnuts are already starting to fall; the Ozarks can expect a good crop

Updated: 13 hours ago
Leah Hill reports.

News

On-campus health clinic opens for West Plains students and staff

Updated: 13 hours ago
On-campus health clinic serves West Plains School's students and staff

News

Black Walnuts are already starting to fall; the Ozarks can expect a good crop this year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Despite a dry summer, companies that sell black walnuts are expecting a good crop.

News

Cardinals swept in doubleheader against Pirates, spoil strong starts from Kim, Oviedo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Pirates won both ends of the doubleheader on Thursday, August 27.