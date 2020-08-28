Fit Life: 4 move complete body workout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

On this Fit Life, we’re going to tackle a full body workout with Leah Mawdsley of XFit.

During this workout, you’re gonna definitely feel your heart rate go up.We’re going start with a squat with a raise.

You’re just going to have to hold a dumbbell. You can choose whatever weight, go down deep into a squat, raise it above your head back up, and then slowly lower. And you’re going to do all these movements for 30-to-60 seconds. Do this back to back with a two minute rest between your rounds.

Now, those dumbbells that you have out already. We’re going to get into a mountain climber type, hold. Hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds. You’re just gonna do this with as little rocking as possible. You’re gonna start feeling a burn in your quads.

Okay, so then your for the next one, we’re going to go into a side lunge upright row upright. So, 30-to-60 seconds again on that one.

And then you’re gonna go back and forth with a weight plate in a plank position. Not super fast here. You are just nice and calculated. This gives you a little distraction, and also gives you a little bit more work in shoulder.

So, those are four moves. with Leah Mawdsley getting your heart rate going and getting a full body workout here on this Fit Life

