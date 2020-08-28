Advertisement

Greene County Jail administrators report 71 recoveries, 31 COVID-19 cases among inmates

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Jail administrators report 71 recoveries among inmates after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The sheriff’s office reported 31 positive cases among inmates Friday, down from 72 reported one week ago.

Among the active cases, eight inmates have shown symptoms and one has been hospitalized.

Additionally, 16 staff members have tested positive while four are awaiting results. 30 staff members have recovered and been medically cleared to return to work.

The jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crane Broiler Festival continues this weekend, some have COVID concerns

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
Crane Broiler Festival underway despite some concerns about COVID.

News

New Missouri law provides resources for victims of sexual assault

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
'I think it’s a big day. It’s a milestone,' said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

KY3

City of Springfield backs new sports complex near the airport

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The site would include a dozen outdoor soccer fields and indoor facilities with room for four basketball, eight volleyball and two indoor soccer areas.

News

Police investigate stabbing in south Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers responded to the 3100 block of South Jefferson shortly before 2 p.m.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ governor discouraged by recent uptick on COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
He addressed a recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 throughout the state at his briefing in Little Rock Friday.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another death from COVID-19 at nursing facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
There have been 19 deaths from COVID-19 in August.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Saturday night is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for wind,hail, and heavy rain.

Sports

Chiefs’ Toub facing difficult task in special teams picks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dave Toub has his work cut out for him this year.

News

Missouri judges weigh voter info for redistricting revamp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The key question: Should voters know that a “yes” vote would repeal parts of a redistricting measure they approved just two years ago?

News

Columbia, Mo. bars must close early amid spike in virus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has the nation’s 10th highest per capita rate of infection, 18.33 per 100,000 residents, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.