Greene County Jail administrators report 71 recoveries, 31 COVID-19 cases among inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Jail administrators report 71 recoveries among inmates after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The sheriff’s office reported 31 positive cases among inmates Friday, down from 72 reported one week ago.

Among the active cases, eight inmates have shown symptoms and one has been hospitalized.

Additionally, 16 staff members have tested positive while four are awaiting results. 30 staff members have recovered and been medically cleared to return to work.

The jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

