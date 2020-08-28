Missouri State University athletes march through campus raising awareness about injustice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State University student-athletes and students marched through campus Friday morning, standing up against brutality and discrimination.

A few members of the MSU football team organized the march. The players say they are more than just athletes. They say they have a responsibility to spread the word about racial inequality. Event organizers say coaches and the athletic department has been supportive.

“Any of these tragedies could have been us, it could have been my brother, it could have been my dad or my nephew,” said MSU football player Zack Sanders. “And it’s scary, and it’s like you’re waiting for something to happen. You never know like a phone call or anything like what could happen because the world is so unpredictable.”

The athletes plan another march for Monday.

