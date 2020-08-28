Advertisement

New Missouri law provides resources for victims of sexual assault

Missouri Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit
By Kara Strickland
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of new laws are now in effect in Missouri. One of the biggest provides resources for victims of sexual assault.

“I think it’s a big day. It’s a milestone,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt said the law providing more resources to victims of sexual assault is something he’s been working on all year. Now, the law has new procedures for tracking evidentiary collection kits.

”What we’re trying to do here is make sure we honor the courage of the victims who come forward,” Schmitt said. “It takes a lot of courage to submit to one of these tests and we want to make sure it doesn’t sit on a shelf for a period of time and not being tested."

Executive Director of The Victim Center Brandi Bartel said the tracking system will give victims more peace-of-mind throughout the investigation process.

”They know exactly where that kit will be in the process of that investigation and I think that’s just a really empowering step and an important step for victims to feel like they can seek justice for themselves,” Bartel said.

Schmitt said the 2019 statewide inventory showed more than 6,000 untested sexual assault kits across the state. That drove him to work on this law.

“What we found in that statewide inventory was there were untested kits in police stations, in evidence labs and in hospitals,” he said. “We just want to make sure that all of those kits end up in once place and that we have a secure chain of custody and that we’re moving forward expeditiously with testing.”

The law will also create a statewide telehealth network for forensic examinations by July 1, 2022.

”In the past, victims would be asked to drive sometimes an hour or more to a hospital that would have a nurse examiner available to collect forensic evidence, and as you can imagine that would be a deterrent for a lot of people to report that type of crime.”

Bartel said The Victim Center has partnered up with CoxHealth to provide one of those telehealth services in Barton County and Monett Hospital.

The law also establishes the Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force. Bartel said task force at a state level has the potential to create some real change.

“That certainly does give agencies like us the ability to say here are the best practices, here are the gaps that exist, what can we do to collectively work with the community to make sure those gaps are met?” Bartel said. “That really is the best way to create change at the local level in my opinion.”

The law also establishes the Missouri Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of rights.

”The right to have consult with an attorney, the right to have access to your own information, the right to shower after an examination, all of those things are great things that are just kind actions to provide for victims, but now this bill formalizes that those things should happen,” Bartel said.

Click here to read about more laws that go into effect Aug. 28.

