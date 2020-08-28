New Missouri law pushes for more jobs for veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect Thursday in Missouri. Some include protections for children and sexual assault survivors. Others put regulations on service animals and insurance. One focuses on veterans’ rights.

That law includes several different items. It establishes official monuments and memorials in Missouri. It offers free legal help for military families. It also puts more emphasis on getting jobs for veterans.

“Transitioning from military life to civilian life can be tough,” Michelle Ciesielski said.

Michelle Ciesielski is the director of OTC’s Veterans Upward Bound Program. She helps military servicemen and women get into college and succeed in school.

“Sometimes veterans do the same jobs in the military that they can do in civilian life but they degree or a certification for it,” she said.

The program also offers career counseling.

“We help them find something that translates using skills they learned in the military.”She says veterans can make excellent employees,” Ciesielski said.

“They are dedicated to the tasks at hand. They respect authority. They really follow a chain of command. Also, veterans are completely selfless. So they are willing to help out, jump in,” she said.

Even so, she said, some struggle to find a job. At the VFW on East Atlantic in Springfield, Commander Al Wagner says he sees veterans facing hardships far too often.

“Usually they’re having a hard time with making ends meet, they’ve lost their job, they’re struggling to make enough money to keep their family going,” Wagner said.

A Navy vet himself, Wagner knows how committed servicemen and women can be.

“They uphold their job, they’re proud of what they do,” Wagner said.

A new law requires the Missouri Veteran’s Commission to seek out businesses that have job openings to see if they’re interested in hiring veterans. The law states the commission should actively look for businesses within every county and city. The commission must also collect contact information and display it on the commission’s website.

Ciesielski said that support for veterans makes a stronger workforce.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential, a lot of experience out there. People just aren’t giving veterans enough of a chance,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.