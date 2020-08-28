On-campus health clinic opens for West Plains students and staff

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - School opened with something new to keep students and staff healthy.

The district’s first ever on campus health care clinic aims to help with both attendance and academics.

The OMC/Zizzer Clinic opened Monday, across the street from the high school.

The goal is to provide an extra layer of healthcare for the district’s staff and students, without them having to miss school or work.

“You know a student is not going to be successful if they do not feel well. This gives us the opportunity to help them be more academically successful,” Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson told KY3.

Parents and staff can make an appointment or just walk in to see a family practice physician or nurse practitioner.

West Plains Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson says the clinic will help reduce workload for school nurses.

“Our nurses are wonderful, Dr. Wilson said. They take care of lots of things but there are some things that we just cant handle here. A lot of our students will miss because of strep or because ear infections. This is a way we can get our students directly into a clinic, very, very quickly. They can get their antibiotics, they can get their diagnosis and they can go back to class, if that’s needed.”

The clinic has three exam rooms and a fully-functioning laboratory.

“If a child is not feeling well, they go to the school nurse first and then they determine what the issues are, they make a phone call to the parent, as well over here and Then we will bring them over here for further diagnosis,” Dr. Wilson explained.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7 am. to 4 pm. If teachers are in for in-service work at the district, that means the clinic will be open for teachers, staff and students.

“It has a fully-functioning lab. They will be able to perform minor lacerations to strep tests. It’s combining your primary care department along with an urgent care setting,” OMC’s Director of Clinic Operations Valarie Williams added.

While it provides an extra option for care, the district and OMC say the clinic is not intended to replace a student’s primary care provider.

As for teachers - Dr. Wilson says the big advantage will be quick visits during planning time, that will allow them to still teach and not miss several hours.

Masks are required during visits.

You can make an appointment by calling the clinic at 417-505-7123.

