On Your Side: Missouri Attorney General tells upset fence customers to file complaints

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you feel you’ve been wronged by a business, the Missouri Attorney General says he wants to know about it.

And -- On Your Side does too.

Since our On Your Side Investigation aired about a Springfield fence company, we have now heard from eight upset customers.

Customers tell us weeks ago they paid their deposits to Justin Schmidt with Missouri Fence Company and the jobs are not done. Most have not started. Two customers tell us they’ve waited since May.

The Missouri Attorney General was in Springfield on Friday.

Ashley Reynolds read him an email she received from a viewer who says they hired Missouri Fence Company.

It says in part:

Please advise me of the next step appropriate to this situation. Should I contact the police, Attorney General or both? Any suggestions would be appreciated.

“We encourage people to reach out to our office. A big part of what we do in the Attorney General’s office is we field complaints. Then we have a team who not only takes those calls, but does an investigation. We have lawyers then when appropriate, bring a cause of action to a consumer,”

You can file a complaint online or call 1-800-392-8222.

On Your Side reached out to a Missouri Fence Company worker, again, for an interview, they declined.

