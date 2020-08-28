Police investigate stabbing in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police are investigating a stabbing in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of South Jefferson shortly before 2 p.m. Investigators say the victim received help at a nearby convenience store. They do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

We do not know anything at this time about a suspect in the stabbing. Stay tuned for more information.

