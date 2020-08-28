Protecting retainers, dental appliances amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Whether you wear Invisaligns to straighten your teeth or retainers to keep them that way both can carry many germs.

”Everytime they take them out when they’re brushing to brush the retainer as well with their toothbrush and toothpaste. That really helps anything building up on the retainer,” said Dr. Laura Moore with Sharp Orthodontics.

But should you be worried they could attract a dangerous bug, like the coronavirus or the flu?

”I have not seen any research that shows that,”said Moore.

Dr. Laura Moore is an orthodontist at Sharp Orthodontics and said practicing good hygiene is key to fight off viruses.

“One a week you they can sanitize their retainers with making a solution of fifty-fifty vinegar and water,” said Moore.

With students returning back to school, at lunch time it’s important for students to be mindful of their dental appliances too.

”Until they can get to a point where they can brush is one wash their hands before they touch them. Then two at the end of eating just make sure they rinse their mouth out with water,” said Moore.

Moore said by keeping your retainers in your mouth unless your eating can help keep them away too.

”We want them to wash their hands and take them out once and not playing with them or showing friends. Especially at this time because we don’t want to transmit germs and limit what they’re putting in their mouth,” said Moore.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.