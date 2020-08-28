Advertisement

Rain this weekend could mean the end of the drought

Greene and Christian Counties in a severe drought
Drought conditions continue, for now
Drought conditions continue, for now(KYTV)
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

You may be wondering where the rain is?

Jennifer Guess, a Springfield resident, said, “It’s been so dry the grass is crunchy.”

Sarah Jones, another Springfield resident has also noticed these dry conditions, “Everytime rain is predicted I get really excited cause, but it always seems to miss Springfield. It’s like Springfield doesn’t want to have rain.”

Springfield does want rain, and badly. We are already several hours below average for rainfall in August.

Just within the last week, the drought conditions have been upgraded from moderate to severe for southern Greene County and northern Christian County.

Megan Terry, a hydrologist with National Weather Service, said, “The area of severe drought is relatively small. Mostly what we have around here are flash droughts, like what we’re having right now.”

Flash droughts set in quickly, but heavy rainfall can end them just as fast.

“We can see very stark contrasts in precipitation accumulations, especially in the summer, when we will have small scale thunderstorms,” Terry said.

Small scale thunderstorms are responsible for dumping 2-4 inches of rain on one area, while down the road can be dry.

While these storms have popped up around the Ozarks this summer, we have not seen them around Greene and Christian counties, resulting in these drought conditions.

Thankfully, the skies may open this week as rain moves in.

“I think with the precipitation we’re seeing over the next week, we’ll see some improvement,” Terry said.

Current Drought Conditions
Precipitation Totals

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for COVID-19 cases for consecutive days

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a daily record of COVID-19 cases for consecutive games.

News

Cedar Co. Sheriff, five inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Seven people from the Cedar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes five inmates, an employee and the sheriff himself.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Saturday night is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for wind,hail, and heavy rain.

Sports

High School Football: Get the updated scores on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s Scoreboard

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The first week of the high school football season is here!

Latest News

News

Why parts of the Ozarks feeling impact of drought more than others

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Springfield's Convoy of Hope assisting victims of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Camden County small businesses able to apply for CARES Act grant money

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
An application is available from September 1 through September 30.

News

Judge sentences Texas County man in death of teenager

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

MSU student-athletes march across campus to raise awareness of injustice

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Michael VanSchoik reports.

News

Camden County leaders making CARES Act money available

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.