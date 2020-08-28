Rain this weekend could mean the end of the drought

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

You may be wondering where the rain is?

Jennifer Guess, a Springfield resident, said, “It’s been so dry the grass is crunchy.”

Sarah Jones, another Springfield resident has also noticed these dry conditions, “Everytime rain is predicted I get really excited cause, but it always seems to miss Springfield. It’s like Springfield doesn’t want to have rain.”

Springfield does want rain, and badly. We are already several hours below average for rainfall in August.

Just within the last week, the drought conditions have been upgraded from moderate to severe for southern Greene County and northern Christian County.

Megan Terry, a hydrologist with National Weather Service, said, “The area of severe drought is relatively small. Mostly what we have around here are flash droughts, like what we’re having right now.”

Flash droughts set in quickly, but heavy rainfall can end them just as fast.

“We can see very stark contrasts in precipitation accumulations, especially in the summer, when we will have small scale thunderstorms,” Terry said.

Small scale thunderstorms are responsible for dumping 2-4 inches of rain on one area, while down the road can be dry.

While these storms have popped up around the Ozarks this summer, we have not seen them around Greene and Christian counties, resulting in these drought conditions.

Thankfully, the skies may open this week as rain moves in.

“I think with the precipitation we’re seeing over the next week, we’ll see some improvement,” Terry said.

