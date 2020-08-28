SCAM ALERT: BBB warns of online scam around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that targets you and your money.

“I said oh my god, I got scammed,” said Springfield resident Kamal Sen.

That was the reaction of Sen when he recently opened up a package, that included face masks instead of what he tried to order.

“I tried to buy an electric chainsaw,” said Sen.

Sen said he placed the order after seeing what he called a great deal on an Internet advertisement, needing the chainsaw to help cut down the trees on his front lawn, to help ease his allergies.

“I don’t want anyone else to get scammed through the same company,” said Sen.

That’s why Kamal reached out to the Better Business Bureau to warn others of what happened. Stephanie Garland with the BBB says he ordered through the website STcoat.com

“Our investigators tracked down this company, and they were graded in May 2015, and its hosted in Beijing, China,” said Garland.

Sen says he knows it was a scam because the tracking number given to him is the same number that can be found at the bottom of the masks. He also has tried to reach out to the company after receiving the wrong order.

“I sent them two or three emails, they never responded to the email,” said Sen.

Garland says Sen isn’t the first person to have this happen. She says BBB investigators found the company has been scamming people for the past five years.

“If the price seems to be too good to be true, then it probably is. So take the time to do the additional research, it will take you five additional minutes, and it can save you anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars,” said Garland.

