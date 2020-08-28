Advertisement

September’s full moon comes early in the month

We’ll get a blue moon in October
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – September’s full moon makes its bow early in the new month, setting the stage for a rare Halloween blue moon.

The corn moon rises Tuesday evening, reaching its peak Wednesday morning at 1:22 a.m. ET, NASA says.

“Historically, some Native Americans gave a name to each month’s full Moon, naming it in relation to a natural event or sign of the season. This aided them in tracking the progression of the year,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The corn moon traditionally corresponds with time Native Americans harvested the crop.

In Europe, this full moon is called the fruit moon, as several fruits ripen this time of year. Another name for it is the barley moon, which, like corn, is harvested this time of year.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after it’s peak.

October will have two full moons.

The harvest moon will rise on Oct. 1 and the hunter’s moon, which is also a rare blue moon, will peak on Halloween.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Saturday night is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for wind,hail, and heavy rain.

National

Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes.

National

Granddaughter of MLK speaks at March on Washington commemoration

Updated: moments ago
|
Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., addresses the crowd on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

News

Missouri judges weigh voter info for redistricting revamp

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The key question: Should voters know that a “yes” vote would repeal parts of a redistricting measure they approved just two years ago?

National

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An estimated thousands have gathered Friday near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

Latest News

News

Columbia bars must close early amid spike in virus cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has the nation’s 10th highest per capita rate of infection, 18.33 per 100,000 residents, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

National

Martin Luther King III: Choose chaos or community

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Martin Luther King III speaks at the March on Washington commemoration.

News

Missouri State University athletes march through campus raising awareness about injustice

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A few members of the MSU football team organized the march.

News

Judge rules a Texas County man guilty of murder in the death of a teenager

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died.

News

Missouri State University athletes march through campus raising awareness about injustice

Updated: 27 minutes ago