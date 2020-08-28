Advertisement

Some help for Hurricane Laura victims coming from the Ozarks

The Convoy of Hope and the Red Cross have volunteers in the area
Convoy of Hope and Red Cross helping out in Louisiana and Texas
Convoy of Hope and Red Cross helping out in Louisiana and Texas(KY3)
By Robert Hahn
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People in Louisiana and Texas continue to slowly recover from Hurricane Laura. Help from all around the country has moved into the area to assist those in need, and some of that help is coming from right here in the Ozarks.

The images tell the story of Laura’s fury, including damaged homes and downed power lines.

“There is a lot of damage here,” said Stacy Lamb, Senior Director of US Disaster Services with the Convoy of Hope. “Two big things is obviously widespread power outages, but the other thing that we found out just as we were coming into the area was the lack of water.”

Lamb said that’s because the water treatment plant there in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was damaged. 20 volunteers from southwest Missouri’s Convoy of Hope lending a hand.

“We’ve got lots of truckloads of product coming in today (Friday),” said Lamb. “And then we’ll actually do a little bit of neighborhood distribution, kind of door to door if you will kinda checking out the neighborhoods distributing along the way and setting up more formalized operations tomorrow (Saturday).”

Also helping out: 7 local volunteers from the Red Cross. A few that were in Texas now moved to Louisiana.

“Damage and destruction in Louisiana is tremendously more extensive than what we’ve seen in Texas,” said the Executive Director of the Red Cross of Southern Missouri Stacy Burks.

Burks said these folks are doing multiple things to help out any way they can.

“We have some who are doing warehouse logistics situations, we have some who are working disaster assessment and we have a few that are helping with the sheltering of clients,” said Burks.

Both the Convoy of Hope and the Red Cross will be staying as long as necessary.

“When the needs are there, we wanna help as many as we can for as long as we can,” said Lamb.

“We are there for as long as folks need us, that’s exactly right,” said Burks.

If you would like to help with donations or volunteering, you can visit the websites of the Convoy of Hope and the Red Cross below:

Convoy of Hope
Red Cross of Southern Misouri

You can also call:

Convoy of Hope: 417-823-8998

Red Cross: 1-800-RED-CROSS

And you can text a $10 donation to the Red Cross by texting LAURA to 90999

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Crews rescue horse that fell into cellar in Fair Grove

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews helped rescue a horse that accidentally fell into a cellar Thursday afternoon in Fair Grove, Missouri.

KY3

City of Springfield explores new sports complex near the airport

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The site would include a dozen outdoor soccer fields and indoor facilities with room for four basketball, eight volleyball and two indoor soccer areas.

News

Crane Broiler Festival continues this weekend, some have COVID concerns

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Cedar Co. sheriff, five inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Saturday night is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for wind,hail, and heavy rain.

Latest News

News

New Missouri law provides resources for victims of sexual assault

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

On Your Side

On Your Side: Missouri Attorney General tells upset fence customers to file complaints

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Since our On Your Side Investigation aired about a Springfield fence company, we have now heard from eight upset customers.

News

City of Springfield backs new sports complex near the airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for COVID-19 cases for consecutive days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a daily record of COVID-19 cases for consecutive games.

News

Cedar Co. sheriff, five inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Seven people from the Cedar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes five inmates, an employee and the sheriff himself.