Some help for Hurricane Laura victims coming from the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People in Louisiana and Texas continue to slowly recover from Hurricane Laura. Help from all around the country has moved into the area to assist those in need, and some of that help is coming from right here in the Ozarks.

The images tell the story of Laura’s fury, including damaged homes and downed power lines.

“There is a lot of damage here,” said Stacy Lamb, Senior Director of US Disaster Services with the Convoy of Hope. “Two big things is obviously widespread power outages, but the other thing that we found out just as we were coming into the area was the lack of water.”

Lamb said that’s because the water treatment plant there in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was damaged. 20 volunteers from southwest Missouri’s Convoy of Hope lending a hand.

“We’ve got lots of truckloads of product coming in today (Friday),” said Lamb. “And then we’ll actually do a little bit of neighborhood distribution, kind of door to door if you will kinda checking out the neighborhoods distributing along the way and setting up more formalized operations tomorrow (Saturday).”

Also helping out: 7 local volunteers from the Red Cross. A few that were in Texas now moved to Louisiana.

“Damage and destruction in Louisiana is tremendously more extensive than what we’ve seen in Texas,” said the Executive Director of the Red Cross of Southern Missouri Stacy Burks.

Burks said these folks are doing multiple things to help out any way they can.

“We have some who are doing warehouse logistics situations, we have some who are working disaster assessment and we have a few that are helping with the sheltering of clients,” said Burks.

Both the Convoy of Hope and the Red Cross will be staying as long as necessary.

“When the needs are there, we wanna help as many as we can for as long as we can,” said Lamb.

“We are there for as long as folks need us, that’s exactly right,” said Burks.

If you would like to help with donations or volunteering, you can visit the websites of the Convoy of Hope and the Red Cross below:

You can also call:

Convoy of Hope: 417-823-8998

Red Cross: 1-800-RED-CROSS

And you can text a $10 donation to the Red Cross by texting LAURA to 90999

