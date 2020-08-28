Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for COVID-19 cases for consecutive days

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a daily record of COVID-19 cases for consecutive days.

Health leaders reported 143 new cases from Thursday. Of those new cases, 57% range between 18-22-years-old. They ask this group to take special precautions and remember social distancing guidelines. The new cases bring the total since the pandemic to 2,943.

Missouri State University reports 267 confirmed cases in the last seven days. They have administered 696 tests in that time period on campus. Classes began earlier this month on campus.

CoxHealth and Mercy report 85 patients hospitalized from COVID-19.

You can view these numbers and more on our dashboard at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

