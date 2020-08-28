Springfield Police Department doubles number of female and minority officers over the last ten years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has doubled the number of female and minority officers over the last decade.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says the goal is to have the police department mirror the community. The department has spent the last 10 years trying to do just that.

“There is a comfort level I think when people see someone that looks like them, looks like somebody they grew up with, looks like it could be a friend, a neighbor or a family member who shows up wearing a uniform,” Williams says. “That’s a good thing.”

“We’ve doubled the number of women and doubled the number of minorities that are members of the Springfield Police Department in our sworn ranks as officers,” he says. “I think that’s great news, and that’s kind of a benchmark. We marked that point in time, and we’ll continue to do that moving forward cause we’re still not where we want to be.”

The national average for females in law enforcement is about 12 to 12.5 percent. The Springfield Police Department is right at that 12 percent mark.

The police department is at eight percent combined for all racial and ethnic minorities, but the Springfield community is at about 14 percent.

“Still some progress to be made in that regard, and we’ll continue our focus on recruiting,” Williams says.

Williams says there have not been changes to the requirements people need to meet, but the department has gone to events and published advertisements targeted towards recruiting more females and minorities.

He says adding people to the police force is a slow process and thinks it could take another decade to match the percentages within the community.

“It is not an easy or quick fix,” Williams says. “You can’t just hire people just to fill a number. They still have to meet the same standards and qualifications that everyone does, so I’d say 10 years would be a good goal. I’d like it to be quicker.”

