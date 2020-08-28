Advertisement

VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Rainbows spotted in Springfield, Ozark and surrounding areas

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rainbows fill the evening sky as the sun sets around the Ozarks on Thursday, August 27.

Viewers submitted photos of rainbows from all around the Ozarks, including Springfield, Aurora, Nixa, Ozark, Republic and Rogersville. Several of the snapshots were taken around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Mackenzie Smallwood, Brittany Rhodes, Liz Major, Emily Friend, Dana Willians, Jordan Harris and Justin Smith all submitted photos of rainbows to KY3 featured in this gallery.

Send your photos to news@ky3.com or to the KY3 News App.

