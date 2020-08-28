Woman charged in deadly domestic shooting in Boone County, Ark.

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A woman faces first-degree murder charges following a deadly domestic shooting Monday morning in Boone County, Arkansas.

Investigators believe that Linda Lafee, 61, unjustifiably shot her husband Richard Lafee, 63, multiple times.

Authorities first responded to a report of a vehicle crash near Omaha High School, then received a call of a possible shooting in the area. Responding officers reported that the driver in the crash Richard Lafee was deceased.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Linda reported an assault between her and her husband which led to shots fired. Authorities say Richard left the home in his vehicle in an apparent attempt to seek medical assistance, but died from injuries after being shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, Linda gave statements implicating her own involvement in the disturbance and knowledge of the shooting. Although she did not show any visible signs of injury, she was sent to a Springfield hospital for treatment.

Linda was released from the hospital and sent to the Greene County Jail. She faces a first-degree murder charge in the death and is currently awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

Authorities also found that Michael Dean Watson, 55, present in the home. Due to an outstanding warrant for Watson’s arrest, he was taken into custody.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police continue to investigate the death.

