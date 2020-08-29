Boil order issued in Thayer, Mo.

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Thayer, Missouri issued a boil advisory Saturday morning for the entire town.

The city has a well undergoing maintenance. Residents are advised to boil consumable water until at least Thursday, Sept. 3 unless they are updated otherwise.

Residents are asked to conserve usage for the next 4-6 hours while the wells recouperate from an outage.

