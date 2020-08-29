Advertisement

Boil order issued in Thayer, Mo.

Wendell us under a boil advisory following a power outage this past weekend. (Source: Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
Wendell us under a boil advisory following a power outage this past weekend. (Source: Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)(KMVT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Thayer, Missouri issued a boil advisory Saturday morning for the entire town.

The city has a well undergoing maintenance. Residents are advised to boil consumable water until at least Thursday, Sept. 3 unless they are updated otherwise.

Residents are asked to conserve usage for the next 4-6 hours while the wells recouperate from an outage.

