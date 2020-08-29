Advertisement

Branson appoints its first Black member to council

Julia King
Julia King(City of Branson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The city council in the southwest Missouri community of Branson recently appointed its first Black member amid division in the community.

Thirty-seven-year-old Julia King was sworn in on Tuesday after Mayor Edd Akers and a panel of former and current elected officials unanimously selected King for the Branson Board of Aldermen.

The Kansas City Star reports that her appointment was unanimously approved by the board during a special meeting on August 11.

King will be the only woman on an otherwise all-male board. She worked nine years for healthcare IT firm Cerner Corp. and is now at Healthcare Performance Group as a project manager.

