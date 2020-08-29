Advertisement

Christian County deputies to participate in ’Saturation Saturday’ campaign

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office joins dozens of law enforcement agencies across Missouri in a “Saturation Saturday” campaign this weekend.

The campaign comes in partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a national nonprofit organization.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole has authorized additional deputies to work during the evening of “Saturation Saturday.” The campaign comes in an effort to step up DWI enforcement and remind communities to drive safely.

“If you drink, please don’t drive, designate a sober driver before going out tonight. Remember, we’re going out tonight too,” said Cole.

Saturation Saturday is a campaign that began in conjunction with the national ‘Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over’ campaign.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

