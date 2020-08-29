Crews rescue horse that fell into cellar in Fair Grove

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Crews helped rescue a horse that accidentally fell into a cellar Thursday afternoon in Fair Grove, Missouri.

The horse, a 34-year-old female named “Poco Rose,” was grazing in the yard and wandered onto the porch. She walked across a cellar door that was unable to hold her weight and collapsed.

The horse was rescued with help from Henry’s Towing and Wrecker Service after attempts from the Fair Grove Fire Protection District and Springfield Fire Department.

While “Poco Rose” suffered a few bruises, it appears she avoided serious injuries, according to fire officials.

